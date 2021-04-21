Police: Man found with loaded AR-15 at University of Memphis was wanted in robbery of Uber driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Bowser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man connected to the robbery of an Uber driver at the University of Memphis was charged Tuesday after he was found on campus with a loaded assault rifle, court records show.

Michael Bowser, 20, is charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a weapon on campus, as well as a felony robbery charge.

Police responded to an armed party call Tuesday at the U of M parking lot at Southern and Houston. Officers said in a report that Bowser had a fully loaded AR-15 with one round in the chamber inside his car, which was parked in the lot.

Bowser also had an outstanding warrant on a robbery charge from February, officers reported.

On Feb. 16, someone ordered a ride from an Uber driver at a dormitory on Norriswood Avenue a few steps from campus. The driver told police that when he picked up a man named Mike, the man canceled the ride, then put the driver in a choke hold, grabbed the driver’s wallet and took out $300 in cash.

An investigation by police showed the Uber account that ordered the ride belonged to Mike Bowser. The driver identified Bowser in a police lineup April 13, records show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News