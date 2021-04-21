Police: Man found with loaded AR-15 at University of Memphis was wanted in robbery of Uber driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man connected to the robbery of an Uber driver at the University of Memphis was charged Tuesday after he was found on campus with a loaded assault rifle, court records show.

Michael Bowser, 20, is charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a weapon on campus, as well as a felony robbery charge.

Police responded to an armed party call Tuesday at the U of M parking lot at Southern and Houston. Officers said in a report that Bowser had a fully loaded AR-15 with one round in the chamber inside his car, which was parked in the lot.

Bowser also had an outstanding warrant on a robbery charge from February, officers reported.

On Feb. 16, someone ordered a ride from an Uber driver at a dormitory on Norriswood Avenue a few steps from campus. The driver told police that when he picked up a man named Mike, the man canceled the ride, then put the driver in a choke hold, grabbed the driver’s wallet and took out $300 in cash.

An investigation by police showed the Uber account that ordered the ride belonged to Mike Bowser. The driver identified Bowser in a police lineup April 13, records show.