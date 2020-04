MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was arrested after police say he shot and killed a man in South Memphis.

According to authorities, two people were found critically injured in the 1100 block of Wilson Street on April 11. One of the victims died a short time later.

On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Tarvin Dean. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.