Man accused of trying to rape woman near U of M arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man they say tried to rape a woman near the University of Memphis earlier this month.
Pshawn Oliver, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated rape and attempted aggravated robbery charges.
Authorities said they believe Oliver is the man who forced a woman into her apartment on Spottswood on Sept. 6. Oliver tried to sexually assault the victim, knocked out some of her teeth and injured her jaw.
