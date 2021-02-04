Police: Man accused of robbing Family Dollar asked about a job first

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a store at gunpoint. However, this story has a surprising twist, because investigators say the man initially came into the store asking about a job.

They say he walked into a Family Dollar near Summer and Graham Monday night and spoke with the manager about potentially working there. Police say the man then left but came back an hour later and robbed the store at gunpoint by taking money from the register.

Investigators haven’t said how the conversation about that job ended. Whether the man was serious about the job or not, Pastor Deandre Brown believes he likely robbed the store out of desperation.

“I never advocate for individuals to commit crime, but it breaks my heart that this young brother had lost all hope and figured that was the only avenue to support his family or support himself,” Brown said.

Brown runs an organization called “Lifeline to Success”, a group that helps people with criminal records get back into the workforce.

“Some people have never seen anything that looks like success. So, to them they’re just trying to survive,” Brown said, “We hope and help people who feel like there is no reason for going the right direction.”

Police posted pictures of the man who they say robbed the Family Dollar on social media. Brown says he’s willing to help the man if he’s caught and pays his debt to society.

“If he comes home, and he’s ready to change his life, we’d love to have him as a member of our program,” Brown said.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.