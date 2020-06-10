Police: Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he raped a woman at gunpoint and then stole her car.

The victim told investigators Deonta White asked her for a ride home and she agreed. As she was driving, he told her to pull over and then asked her for sex. She told him no and that’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and raped her.

Afterwards, White told the victim to drive to a different location where he forced her out of the car and took off.

Two days later, officers said they spotted White driving the stolen vehicle. He was able to evade police at the time.

On Tuesday, White was arrested on unrelated charges. He told investigators that he didn’t rape the victim and that she gave him the car. White was charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property.