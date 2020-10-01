Police: Man accidentally shoots himself at Fox Meadows shooting range

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man accidentally shot himself while at a shooting range in Fox Meadows Thursday evening.
Police responded to Global Indoor Shooting Range and Archery in the 2600 block of South Mendenhall. An employee was the one who reportedly told officers a man had accidentally shot himself.
Police say the man is being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police didn’t say how the accidental shooting happened.
