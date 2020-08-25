Police Officers make arrests in deadly weekend shooting in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI Agents along with several other law enforcement charged and arrested four people in connection to the deadly weekend shooting in Fayette County.

On Monday afternoon, Gregory Bonds, Tomarcus Baskerville, Martivus Baskerville, and Montaveen Taylor were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

According to the press release, Law enforcement started investigating the shooting that took place over the weekend and determined, they were responsible for the shooting. All four are charged with one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and five counts of Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

M. Baskerville and Bonds are charged with an additional count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon. They were all booked into the Fayette County Jail. Bond will be set for each during their first court appearances.

Over the weekend, police started investigating the shooting that occurred at a party at approximately 3:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road.

Tavaris Lewis of Mason died at the scene from his injuries. Two men and two women were also injured and transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment and are still recovering from their injuries