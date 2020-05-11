Police looking for woman allegedly involved in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman thought to be involved in a reported gas station shooting on Wednesday.

According to Memphis police, they were called to the gas station at East Shelby Drive and Crumpler Road just before 5 p.m.

The woman picture below allegedly fired multiple shots at a customer after an argument in the parking lot.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, heart shaped ear rings, camouflage pants and sandals and driving a black four door Kia Sportage.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.