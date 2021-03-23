Police looking for suspect they say fired shots into southwest Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A family in southwest Memphis had to hit the floor when bullets started flying through their home. Police say it happened March 18th around one in the morning when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots into the house on King Road.

Thankfully, no one was hit but investigators are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger and why. In fact, they posted surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle on social media Tuesday.

Pastor Y.C. Cox Jr. runs Advocate Fellowship Church, which is nearby on Flynn Road. He says this is the kind of violence he’s been preaching against for years.

“We even had signs in our yard for a long period of time that said can’t we get it right without a fight? Can’t we work it out without a shootout? Can’t we have peace without the influence of the police?” Pastor Cox said.

He says he’s grateful no one was hurt this time.

“There are consequences and choices that have to be made in life,” Cox said, “In between the choice and the consequence there’s a split second that can change a life one way or the other.”

Stevie Moore is an anti-gun violence advocate who hopes anyone with information on this shooting will come forward. His organization is Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.

“Somebody knew before it happened, when it happened and after it happened,” he said, “They knew the beef was going on. They knew the argument.”

Cases like this are exactly why Moore created his own anonymous tip line for people to call if they don’t feel comfortable going to the police.

“If you don’t want to call the police, call the tip line,” Moore said.

And he’ll pass the information on for you.

“We gotta make the prudent decision that it’s time to heal our communities from the inside out,” Pastor Cox said.

You can reach Moore’s tip line at 901-417-7361.

You can also tip police directly by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.