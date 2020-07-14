Police look for occupants of car involved in Frayser road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help tracking down a car full of women accused of road rage and shooting one woman in Frayser.

Investigators said someone inside a blue Dodge Dart opened fire on a woman and two teenagers. One of the bullets hit one of the teens in the hand.

All of this took place in the middle of the afternoon at a normally busy shopping center.

The alleged crime happened back on July 3, but police just released the picture of the car they believe was involved over the weekend.

The victims told officers they were leaving a Family Dollar in the Frayser Village Shopping Center when their car was almost hit by the blue Dodge speeding through the parking lot.

The victim and the four women in the Dodge began exchanging words.

After the argument, the victim drove out of the parking lot onto Frayser Boulevard and stopped at the Rangeline intersection.

The car full of women pulled up beside them and continued to yell, following the victims down the road before shooting at them and injuring one person.

Just last week, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said his department has investigated 39 interstate shootings so far this year.

While this shooting might not have happened on an interstate, bullets flying on another busy road puts countless lives at risk.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.