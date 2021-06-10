Police: Lamborghini hit 141 mph before crashing into moped in Las Vegas, killing rider

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The driver of a Lamborghini was speeding at 141 mph in a 45 mph zone just two seconds prior to slamming into the back of a moped and killing its rider over the weekend.

According to the arrest report for Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, whose home address is listed as New Braunfels, Texas, he was also suspected of DUI.

The crash happened just before midnight on Russell Road, east of Decatur Boulevard, on Saturday, June 5.

The report said Rodriguez had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled or alcohol. He admitted to police he had been drinking but said it was “nothing crazy.” He also stated to an officer “I killed someone.”

A female passenger in the vehicle with Rodriguez told police, “yes, we were joyriding.” Another couple, who was traveling with Rodriguez but in a separate Lamborghini, told police they were driving next to him when he accelerated “to a high speed and left their sight.”

Another driver on Russell Road told police her vehicle “shook” when Rodriguez passed her.

According to the arrest report, “the Lamborghini collided with the rear of the moped with such force that the moped became lodged under the right front of the Lamborghini.”

The moped operator, Walter Anderson, was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI causing death, reckless driving.