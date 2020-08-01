Police: Juvenile struck by car in Binghampton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a juvenile was struck by a car in Binghampton Friday night.

The victim was struck in the area of Summer Avenue and Baltic Street. Police say the victim went to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police did not say how old the victim is.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News