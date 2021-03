MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a juvenile was injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Memphis.

Police responded to the scene in the area of S. Parkway East and South Lauderdale Street. The juvenile victim went to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the person responsible was possibly driving a a black Chevrolet Impala. The driver was last seen westbound on S. Parkway East.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.