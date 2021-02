MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for a girl who was last seen in December.

According to police, Kendoria Mays, 13, left home in the 6000 block of Meadow Bend on December 28 and did not return.

She was described as being 5’1″, 110 pounds with black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Ugg boots.

If you know anything about this case, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.