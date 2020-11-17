Police issue City Watch alert for pregnant teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for a missing, pregnant juvenile.
According to authorities, Kiarra Payne, 14, left her home in the 6100 block of Eyrie Drive without permission and has not been seen since. She is considered to be a runaway.
The teen reportedly has mental conditions which require medication and is five months pregnant.
If you see her, call authorities.
