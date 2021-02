MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an alert for a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Sunday.

Demarkis Tate was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Walnut Grove. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Tate was described as being 5’0″ and 165 pounds with short hair and a light complexion.

If you see him, call Memhis Police at (901) 545-2677.