Police investigation shooting in Parkway Village

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting late Monday night.

Memphis police say it happened on Wooddale Avenue, in Parkway Village, around 10:15 p.m.

Mt. Moriah Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4663 Wooddale Avenue. Preliminary Information: 1 male has been shot and transported to ROH in extremely critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2020

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.