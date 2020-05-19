Watch Now
Police investigation shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting late Monday night.

Memphis police say it happened on Wooddale Avenue, in Parkway Village, around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

