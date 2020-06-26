Mother of three killed in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in southwest Memphis.

Officers were called to 5015 Horn Lake Road before 3 a.m. Friday after a man reported hearing gunshots. When first responders arrived they found a female shooting victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family identified the victim as Tanesha McFadgon, a mother of three.

The police investigation seemed to be focused on a car that was discovered in the middle of the road with a shattered window.

Authorities said the person responsible was a black male driving a brown Chevrolet SUV with no tags. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.