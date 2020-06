MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Memphis that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 5100 block of Brushwood Drive before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators were on the scene for hours collecting evidence.

Officials said one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. They did not release the person’s condition or details on what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.