Police: Shots fired outside new Downtown Memphis hotel, striking windows and car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say shots were fired Sunday night outside a new hotel in Downtown Memphis, damaging the hotel and striking a vehicle.

According to police, a man walking in the area of South Front and Beale Street began firing shots into the air around 10 p.m., striking one man’s vehicle and two windows at the Hyatt Centric hotel. Bullet fragments were found inside two rooms at the hotel, investigators said.

No one was hurt, police said.

Early Monday morning officers were seen collecting evidence, tagging dozens of shell casings on the ground as workers at the hotel swept up broken glass. Bullet fragments were found inside two rooms, police said.

According to hyatt.com, the newly built Hyatt Centric hotel is booking reservations beginning Friday, April 9.

Memphis Police blocked off part of Beale & Front street overnight, outside the Hyatt Centric. People living near here say they heard several gunshots. The hotel is brand new. It plans to open this week. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/PPgnnkt1ms — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) April 5, 2021

If you know anything about this incident that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.