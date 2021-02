MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting a shooting incident which is causing major delays on I-240 near Norris Road in the southbound lanes, late Saturday night.

TDOT says the right two lanes on southbound I-240 are blocked, and the right shoulder is blocked due to a shooting. Traffic is starting to build right after the South Parkway exit.

Motorists should get off at South Parkway and take Elvis Presley Blvd. as an alternate route.

This is a developing story.