Police: Man refuses to come out of home after stabbing incident in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation in Southwest Memphis.

Authorities were called to the corner of Ford and Jenson early around 1 a.m. Friday. They set up a perimeter around the scene and then another at Ford Road Elementary School.

According to police, there was a family dispute and a man was stabbed. He won’t come out of one of the homes.

The Memphis Fire Department said they responded, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson is working to gather more information.