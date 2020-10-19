Two people critically injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning.

According to police, two men were shot in the parking lot at Barrett Distribution in the 6100 block of East Holmes. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A car with gunshots through the back window was towed away from the scene. It’s unclear if it belongs to one of the victims.

Authorities said the accused shooter is known and fled the scene before he could be taken into custody.

Car with gunshots through the back window being loaded onto a tow truck at Barrett distribution on Holmes. Police say a known suspect shot two people in the parking lot just before 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RrSJ3UKUaY — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) October 19, 2020