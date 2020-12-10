Police investigating deadly double shooting at East Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have roped off an East Memphis apartment building after a deadly double shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ellsworth around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims that were pronounced deceased.

Authorities said they are still piecing together what happened.

As of 10 a.m., Memphis police had roped off the area, preventing people from getting close to the crime scene. Our team did spot one woman being handcuffed by officers and placed in the back of a squad car. It’s unknown why she

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.