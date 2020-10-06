Man found dead after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after shots rang out early Tuesday morning in North Memphis.

Authorities were called to the 1500 block of Standridge near Peres around 5:30 a.m. and found a man unresponsive after having been shot.

At this time, investigators have not identified the man and they do not have any leads on who shot him.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.