Police investigating overnight shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large police presence was discovered at two Whitehaven locations early Friday morning.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn reported officers were called to the Fill-N-Save gas station at 1324 Winchester after a shooting victim was located. The victim was rushed to the hospital but authorities have not released the individual’s condition.

Around the corner, officers had another crime scene roped off at the Memory Lane Inn & Suites on Elvis Presley Boulevard. They have not said what happened at that location or if the two scenes are possibly connected.

If you know anything about these two incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This is a developing story.