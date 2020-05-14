Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Orange Mound.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near Boston and Southern Avenue.

According to a family member, several cars were riding around the area before shots rang out. His brother, who was inside a home asleep, was shot in the back and killed.

The family member said he doesn’t believe his brother was the intended target.

So far, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.