Police investigating infant’s death at Memphis motel

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 / 12:01 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 5, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Monday they are investigating the death of an infant at a motel.

Investigators could be seen at a Travelodge on East Brooks Road near the airport.

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this point.