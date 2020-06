MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Memphis that happened overnight.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3500 block of West Horn Lake Road near Brantley Road around midnight after someone reported hearing shots fired. After the gunshots rang out, a gray Ford crashed into an abandoned house.

A man who had been shot was located inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.