Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident at Winchester, Prescott

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident at Winchester and Prescott.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.
The driver stayed on the scene.
