MEMPHISo, Tenn. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Parkway Village overnight.

Authorities found one victim at the Citgo gas station on South Perkins near American Way. The other was found nearby, they said. One of the victims was critically injured while the other suffered minor injuries.

No word yet on a suspect. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.