MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating the death of a child in Frayser.

According to authorities, an ambulance was called to North Trezevant Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday after the child stopped breathing. The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

Police have not indicated whether they suspect foul play.

WREG’s Melissa Moon reported there were two other small kids in the house. She saw two people who left the scene with officers.