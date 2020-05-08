Police investigating burglary at coronavirus testing site near Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A coronavirus testing site near the Liberty Bowl became the center of an investigation overnight after a reported burglary.

According to police, officers were paroling near the Pipkin Building when they saw a man walking away carrying a large black garbage bag. When they asked him why he was there, the man said he was picking up cans but refused to stop when officers asked him to do so.

The man then dropped the bag, ran to a metal gate leading into the Liberty Bowl and crawled underneath it trying to evade police. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Inside the dropped bag officers said they found medical items including gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and a COVID-19 test kit.

The suspect was taken to the jail for booking.