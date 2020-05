MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital on Saturday night.

In a tweet from MPD, the victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene at 5959 Park Ave., St. Francis Hospital, regarding a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital. The victim, male, unknown age, is in critical condition. The location where the shooting took place is unknown at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 31, 2020

At this time, police are trying to figure out where the shooting happened and what lead up to the violence.