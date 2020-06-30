Police investigating after Raleigh resident finds shooting victim at door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh overnight.
First responders were called to the 3000 block of Spring Valley Cove overnight after a shooting victim showed up at someone’s door asking for help. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
It’s unclear if the shooting happened on Spring Valley or a different location.
Authorities have not released any information on a suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
