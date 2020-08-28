Police investigating 200th homicide this year after Bethel Grove shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly shooting in Bethel Grove brings the number of homicides in Memphis this year to 200.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call along Burns Avenue overnight and found a man dead inside a car.

Authorities have not released additional information on the victim or a possible suspect.

The all-time record for homicides in Memphis was set back in 2016 when 228 people were killed. So far this year at least 24 children have been killed.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.