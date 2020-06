Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The eastbound lane of Interstate 40, near Chelsea Avenue is closed after a shots fired call on Saturday morning.

Police say they received a shots fired call just before 7 a.m. on I-40, between the Chelsea and Watkins exit.

According to the victim, a black sedan pulled up beside the victim and fired multiple shots but no one was injured.