MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police shut down eastbound lanes of I-40 at Hollywood after a shooting on the interstate Saturday morning.

Police said a man called them at 9:22 a.m., saying a male in a black sedan fired shots at him. He wasn’t hurt, but one of his truck’s tires was hit.

Officers closed the area while they investigated, but I-40 was back open by 11:20.

There have been more than 70 reported shootings on Memphis interstates this year.