Police investigate multiple car break-ins at Uptown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say burglars broke into multiple cars at an Uptown apartment complex Thursday morning.

Two suspects were caught on camera pulling on the door handles of around 20 cars inside the Metropolitan Apartments.

Police say one of the burglars climbed over the fence and let the other in through a gate.

Investigators say they got into at least three cars that were unlocked and took four gift cards and several other items.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with what looks like the word “Trill” on the back. The other was wearing a black, red and white jacket and red high tops.

Police say the car burglars were seen getting out of a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Tenants said the complex is normally quiet but say there was at least one break in here last month.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.