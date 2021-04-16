Bullets fly again near Memphis intersection where two people were killed this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were investigating another shooting Friday near Mendenhall and Knight Arnold. No one was hurt in Friday’s shooting.

This is the same location where two people were killed and a woman was injured in separate shootings earlier this week. One of those killed was Donterrius Johnson, a rapper who went by the name Mendenhall Mendenhall, according to friends.

Police have charged Noah Jones, 20, with two counts of first-degree murder in one of the earlier shootings. Police said the shooting was over a stolen vehicle.