MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is okay after another shooting on a Memphis highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department confirms they responded to a shots fired call in the westbound lane of I-240 near Millbranch Road.

According to police, someone driving a black Chevy Impala, with temporary tags, fired shots at another car.

The victim met with police at a precinct to report the situation. No one was reported injured.