Police identify victims of deadly double shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the victims of a deadly shooting in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police say Quinterius Simmons and Darrin Wilson were found shot to death in a car on Falcon Drive near Western Park Drive.

The shooting happened at just before 6:30 PM Friday, August 14.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say two suspects were seen running from the area.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.