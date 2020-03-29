Police identify victim in deadly Orange Mound double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released the identify of the man who was shot and killed in Orange Mound on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old man who died was identified as Kenton Willett.

According to police, the suspect shot into a car, injuring Willett and a woman. At last check, the woman was in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.

Police say they do not have any suspect information and have not made any arrests at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.