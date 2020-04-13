Police identify child killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the child who died after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday as 7-year-old Aison Golden.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home on Par Avenue.
The male juvenile victim has been positively identified as 7-year-old Aison Golden.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 13, 2020
No arrests have been made. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
The child was rushed to the hospital where they later died.
At this time, police are still searching for a suspect in the investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.