Police identify child killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the child who died after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday as 7-year-old Aison Golden.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home on Par Avenue.

The male juvenile victim has been positively identified as 7-year-old Aison Golden.

No arrests have been made. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 13, 2020

The child was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

At this time, police are still searching for a suspect in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.