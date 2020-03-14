1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus-related closings and delays Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South

Police identify 9-year-old who was shot and killed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lindsey Williams is facing negligent homicide, reckless and disorderly conduct in the shooting of Xavier Jackson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the 9-year-old who was shot on Friday afternoon as Xavier Jackson.

Police say a 13-year-old is facing negligent homicide charges. 26-year-old Lindsey Williams is charged with negligent homicide as well as reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to a family member, Jackson was killed after he and another child were playing with a gun.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News