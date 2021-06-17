Police: Hickory Hill shooting victims escape by playing dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting two men last month at a Hickory Hill apartment complex has been arrested.

One of the victim’s told police Anthony Saulsberry approached and tried to rob them at a complex near Mount Moriah and Kirby Parkway. The men were running away when they were shot, and both played dead until the gunman left.

According to court records, one of the victims was left paralyzed from the waste down. It also said that Saulsberry lives at the same complex where the incident occurred.

Saulsberry was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm.