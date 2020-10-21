Police focus on Lamar Avenue corridor as hotspot for crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret homicide rates are at an all-time high in Memphis this year. but Police Director Michael Rallings says the area getting hit the hardest is around Lamar Avenue.

Tuesday marked another night of violence in a Midtown neighborhood near Lamar and McLean. Police, not releasing a lot of information, said a man was shot at the Citgo gas station on the corner.

He’s going to be OK but the gunman hasn’t been caught. It’s one of several shootings on and around Lamar Avenue that WREG has reported this year.

Rallings says he’s also aware of the increased violence on Lamar.

“If there’s any area that we want to concentrate in on, I think it’s around the Lamar corridor,” he said.

Much of Lamar lies in City Council District Four, and that’s where Rallings say they’re are seeing the highest homicide rates.

WREG made multiple attempts to get in contact with District Four councilwoman Jamita Swearengen for her response to the crimes, but did not hear back.

People living and working in the district blame the crime on outsiders.

“I’m thinking most of that is foot traffic with people coming in from other areas to this area because it’s fairly quiet around here day and night,” said April Glover, who owns Dresses Unlimited boutique at the corner.

Glover said she and other business owners have noticed the increase in crime over the years.

However, she says she thinks highly of her community and hopes the city will step in to address the ongoing issue.

“We’re hoping that the city can come out and keep this area clean and also make contributions to businesses that are trying to grow and bring more jobs to this area,” Glover said.