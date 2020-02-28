Police: Five teens set up fatal robbery to steal marijuana

BILOXI, Miss. (The Sun Herald) — Authorities in Mississippi say five teens accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Biloxi home told police they were trying to steal marijuana.

Biloxi police investigator Larry Barnum told The Sun Herald that the victim, Madison Harris, was set up to be robbed and was fatally shot in the hip on Sunday.

The teens were arrested Monday and charged as adults with capital murder.

Three of the teens are 15 and two are 17.

Barnum said all the teens admitted to being present during a robbery attempt.

It’s unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys.