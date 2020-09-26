Note: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect address for this incident, based on information from police. MPD later updated the street name where this occurred.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male shooting victim was found dead Saturday morning in a vehicle in South Memphis, police said.
Memphis Police were on the scene in the 2100 block of Ethlyn just before 8 a.m. They say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle call.
Officers found a victim inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
- Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
- Stimulus checks: GOP, Democrats agree to restart relief talks
- Hispanic Heritage: Family band takes music to Facebook Live amid pandemic
- Police find person shot dead in vehicle in South Memphis
- Teenager in critical condition after shooting