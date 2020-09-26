Police find person shot dead in vehicle in South Memphis

Note: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect address for this incident, based on information from police. MPD later updated the street name where this occurred.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male shooting victim was found dead Saturday morning in a vehicle in South Memphis, police said.

Memphis Police were on the scene in the 2100 block of Ethlyn just before 8 a.m. They say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

Officers found a victim inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.