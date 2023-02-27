MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man admitted to breaking into a woman’s home after they found him in her closet.

On February 24, Memphis Police Officers responded to a suspicious person call at The Residence of Lakeview Apartments in Fox Meadows. The victim told police that when she entered her apartment, she saw a pair of shoes beside her bedroom closet door.

MPD checked the apartment and found a male, Isaiah Lockett, inside the bedroom closet lying underneath a comforter. Lockett told police that he entered through the front bedroom window.

Lockett was taken into custody and searched. According to reports, he had a small handgun loaded with five live rounds and 19 live rounds in his pocket. He claimed he bought the gun from someone on the street.

Lockett was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.